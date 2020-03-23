ON THE SIDELINES

Carolina Panthers get QB Walker, LB Whitehead, trade QB Allen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on contracts Monday with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and Raiders 2019 linebacker and leading tackler Tahir Whitehead.

The moves have not been announced by the team since the players have yet to pass physicals. Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal.

Walker joined the Panthers on the first day that XFL players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.

Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

The 25-year-old Walker was one of the stars of the XFL and a leading MVP candidate, throwing for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start before the league canceled its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While playing under Rhule at Temple, Walker threw for 10,668 yards in four seasons with 74 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. He has spent parts of the past three seasons on the Colts practice squad.