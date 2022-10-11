ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tennessee safety charged with aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee starting safety and captain Jaylen McCollough has been arrested for aggravated felony assault. That puts his status for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Alabama in question for the sixth-ranked Volunteers. Coach Josh Heupel said the team learned about McCollough’s arrest on Sunday night. According to an arrest warrant obtained by Knox News, a man reported that he went inside the wrong apartment after drinking with friends, and a man followed him out and punched him, causing him to fall down stairs and knocking him unconscious.

Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could face a possible suspension or fine for shoving a person to the ground as he ran off the field following a loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that the NFL is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public. NFL Network was the first to report that Adams could face discipline.

Dolphins' Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL’s revised concussion rules. Starter Tua Tagovailoa is still in the concussion protocol and is not ready to return to football activities, according to coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel also did not commit to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson as the Dolphins starter Sunday against the Vikings.

NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent

A person with directly knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that the NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal. The person said the league isn’t planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.