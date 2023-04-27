NBA

Heat rally to win in OT, eliminate Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime at Milwaukee in Game 5 to cap an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the opening round. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose’s knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls. The Heat advance to a second-round series with the New York Knicks beginning Sunday.

Curry leads Warriors past Kings for 3-2 series lead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and the Golden State Warriors won the first road game of their series against Sacramento, beating the Kings 123-116 to take a 3-2 lead. Green had 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in a Game 2 loss. Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home on Friday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 24 despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand to lead the Kings.

Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs

CLEVELAND — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Knicks controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected. New York won the opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dominated the Cavs twice at noisy Madison Square Garden and then returned to Cleveland to finish the job. The Knicks will meet the Miami Heat in the second round starting Sunday in New York.