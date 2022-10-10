ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Watson back with Browns

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson has returned to the Cleveland Browns’ training facility. It's the quarterback’s next step in his potential return from an 11-game NFL suspension. Watson was banned for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and work out in the weight room. He's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14. As long as he fulfills provisions of a settlement with the league, Watson will be eligible for full reinstatement on Nov. 28 and can play in his first game on Dec. 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Syracuse is unbeaten, a surprise in ACC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse was chosen to finish last Atlantic Coast Conference Orange in the preseason. Now nearing the midpoint of the season, the Orange are unbeaten. They're having their best start since 1987 and ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25. Syracuse coach Dino Babers says the defense is clicking. The offense guided by new coordinator Robert Anae is tied for ninth nationally with No. 8 Oklahoma State, scoring on 23 of 24 trips into the red zone. The defense is tops in the ACC.

Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.

“I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week,” Robinson said.

“You’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want to bro hug me,” he added. "Shake my hand and get the hell on.”