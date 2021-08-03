ON THE SIDELINES

Panthers receiver carted off;
player who hit him is cut
SPARTANBURG — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.
Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team on the Wofford College campus, a Panthers spokesman said.
Coach Matt Rhule called the hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe "unacceptable."
The collision halted practice for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood on the field. Rhule gathered the players on an adjacent field and spoke to them while Kirkwood was placed in the ambulance.
"It's completely unacceptable to do something like that," Rhule said. "There are bang-bang plays that will happen and guys will hit the ground, but you can't tee off on somebody. That's not what we do and that is undisciplined by us and can't happen."
Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and was trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent.
Jets lineman Clark in hospital with neck injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.
The team had no immediate word on his status.
The 23-year-old Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn't appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.
Coach Robert Saleh was unclear how the injury occurred, saying he saw the play only out of the corner of his eye.
"It looked like he was in protection," Saleh said, "and then he was on the ground."
He said the team doctors told him Clark did have "some" movement, but "as far as the details and all that stuff, we're going to wait for further evaluation."
Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.
Watson misses practice with Texans
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson missed practice on Tuesday for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why.
“Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said.
Watson was on the field for the team’s first five practices but only participated in individual drills while the other three quarterbacks took snaps during team drills.
On Tuesday that changed when he did not take the field when the team donned pads for the first time this year and he was not seen during the almost two-hour practice.
Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
When pressed about why Watson was absent from practice after being out there every other day, Culley refused to provide any details.
“As I’ve said before, we’re day-to-day with him,” Culley said. “The only thing that’s changed from the standpoint of that is that we make a decision day-to-day based on what’s best for our football team and I’m going to leave it at that.”
Watson still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp solely to avoid being fined. He would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report.
Colts lose All-Pro guard for 5-12 weeks
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts' injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.
Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy.