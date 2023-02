Westbrook signs with Clippers

LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers. The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz. The move keeps Westbrook in Los Angeles. He is from the area, was a standout at UCLA and played less than two seasons for the Lakers before being traded to the Jazz on Feb. 10 as part of a three-team deal. The 15-year veteran is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.