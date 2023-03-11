HOF coach Bud Grant dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday.

Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense.

His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter.

Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Otis Taylor, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL's dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80.

Taylor's family, who had been caring for him as he dealt with Parkinson's disease and dementia, confirmed that he had passed away a mere seven months after Dawson, his close friend and teammate.

Taylor finished his career with 7,306 yards receiving and 57 touchdowns while helping the Chiefs beat the Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl. He has often been considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but has continually come up short in voting.