ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million. Half of that must be paid within 30 days. Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success.

Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan's coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players' actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players.

NFL

Belichick passes Halas

Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and the New England Patriots continued their mastery of the New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17. Belichick got win No. 325 and now trails only Don Shula, who had 347. The victory was also Belichick’s 100th in the regular season against AFC East opponents as coach of the Patriots.

Eagles standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history. The Eagles also won their first seven games in 2004 and ended up playing in the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J. Brown in the first half of Sunday's 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hurts has won 10 straight regular-season starts, the longest such streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL. At this point, the Eagles look like a serious Super Bowl contender unless injuries get in the way. They play at the one-win Houston Texans on Thursday night.