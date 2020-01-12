Serbia gets win over Spain in ATP Cup final
SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal, again, in a must-win match to keep Serbia in contention. Then he went back on court within an hour and combined with long-time friend Viktor Troicki to clinch the very first ATP Cup.
In the country where the seven-time Australian Open champion performs like it's his home away from home, Djokovic was the dominant figure in the debut of the 24-team, 10-day tournament.
Second-ranked Djokivic had a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over No. 1 Nadal on Sunday night to level the final after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by beating Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the first singles match.
After extending his lead to 29-26 in career head-to-heads with Nadal, and his supremacy over the Spaniard on hardcourts, Djokovic combined with Troicki for a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez to clinch the title.
Serena ends 3-year title drought
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic.
Williams hadn't won a title since the Australian Open in January 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter Olympia, who was court-side to see the victory.
"It feels good. It's been a long time," Williams said. "I think you can see the relief on my face.
The 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner's check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars, such as Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, who have pledged money to the already months-long fire emergency there.
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to @serenawilliams on another big win. She is a great player and an even greater person. Our members in Virginia (Tennis) will never forget you!"
