ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Gronk wavers on returning to Bucs

Rob Gronkowski hasn't ruled out returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play another season, but at the very least he's in no hurry to do so.

The team begins its voluntary offseason workout program next week, and the tight end didn't even want to catch passes from Tom Brady at a charity event over the weekend for fear he might get the itch to begin training for the upcoming NFL season.

In an interview with TMZ, Gronkowski said he's not ready to commit to playing football.

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,' " Gronkowski said. "And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

Gronkowski retired once from the NFL after winning Super Bowl 53 with the Patriots following the 2018 season.

But last year, he struggled with injuries once again. He missed five games with a rib injury, catching 55 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns.

It was March 22, 2021 when Gronkowski signed a one-year deal to remain with the Bucs. It's clear he has no desire to attend the offseason program and could wait until the start of training camp to make a decision.

Falcons sign Damiere Byrd

The Atlanta Falcons signed former University of South Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract. Byrd caught 26 passes for 329 yards (12.7 avg.) and one touchdown in 17 games (four starts) for Chicago last season.

MLB

Santana, Rodríguez,

Rondón suspended

for positive drug tests

NEW YORK — Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

The three, all free agents, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, the commissioner's office said Monday.

The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.

Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for the Boston Red Sox last season.

Rodriguez, a 32-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Atlanta from Pittsburgh on July 30 and went 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Braves but did not appear on a postseason roster for the World Series champions.

Rondón, 28, hit .263 with three homers and nine RBIs in 63 games for St. Louis last season.

