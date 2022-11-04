ON THE SIDELINES

NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as part-owner of Petty GMS. He will also enter about five Cup races. Johnson tells The Associated Press his first race will be the Daytona 500. He’s a two-time Daytona winner. He says he wants a bigger piece of the action. Petty GMS is an upstart two-car team funded by Allegiant Air chairman Maury Gallagher and fronted by Richard Petty. The team will field full-time Cup cars next season for Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.

Gibbs' aggressiveness may make Xfinity finale interesting

AVONDALE, Ariz. — JR Motorsports has three of the four cars in the Xfinity finale, an impressive accomplishment that gives Dale Earnhardt Jr,’s team strong odds to take home a championship. The fourth driver, Ty Gibbs, is a bit of a wildcard. If Gibbs is willing to wreck a teammate to win a race, as he did last week at Martinsville, there’s no telling what the 20-year-old might do with a championship on the line at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. The Xfinity season concludes at Phoenix Raceway’s 1-mile oval, where Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier are all vying for their first series championship.

NBA

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28

CONWAY — Grayson McCall threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 35-28 for first place in the Sun Belt Conference. McCall’s 8-yard TD pass to Jacob Jenkins made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, and on App State’s next play Tavyn Jackson intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards to the 1. Reese White capped the drive with a TD run for a 21-point lead. Chase Brice’s 5-yard quarterback sneak with 3:01 left in the fourth cut App State’s deficit to seven points, but Coastal Carolina ran out the clock in eight plays to end it. Coastal Carolina won just its second game in eight series meetings. The winner of this matchup has gone on to win the East Division the last four years.

NFL

Eagles beat Texans 29-17

HOUSTON — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.