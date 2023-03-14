COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Edey, Jackson-Davis headline AP All-America Team

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks. Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson. The 7-foot-4 Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters. He was the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday. Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Alabama’s Brandon Miller were also first-team picks. The second team included UCLA's Jamie Jaquez Jr., Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Drew Timme. The third team included the Kansas State duo of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.

NFL

Cowboys to acquire Stephon Gilmore

A person with knowledge of the trade says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick. It will be the third team in t seasons for Gilmore. The two-time All-Pro was the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with New England.

AP sources: QB Dalton agrees to deal with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to two people familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers have found their stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with Andy Dalton. One of those people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal can’t be signed until Wednesday, said the deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and will use it on a quarterback. That means Dalton could open the season as the starter if the rookie isn’t quite ready to play, but eventually will serve as a mentor and backup.

NFL will consider reviewing roughing-the-passer penalties

The NFL’s competition committee will consider making roughing-the-passer penalties and personal-foul penalties subject to video review. The two potential rule changes were among nine the league announced Monday in its 2023 playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs. The Los Angeles Rams proposed the change that would allow teams to challenge roughing-the-passer calls. The Detroit Lions proposed the giving teams an opportunity to challenge personal foul calls. The competition committee will consider the rule changes later this month when NFL owners gather in Arizona for their annual meeting.

Garoppolo, Raiders agree to deal

HENDERSON, Nev. — A person with knowledge of the deal says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. The person says Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money.