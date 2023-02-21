WNBA

Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix

Brittney Griner will be back in the WNBA this season, once again playing with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the team Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Griner had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month detainment in Russia. Griner had been arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago and was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December.

"We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed," Mercury GM Jim Pitman said.

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

COLLEGE HOOPS

Alabama hoops star delivered gun, police say

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified Tuesday.

Miller, a freshman standout, brought Darius Miles' gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so, Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified, according to news outlets.

The allegation of Miller's involvement on the night of the Jan. 15 shooting came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

The ex-Alabama player Miles is accused of providing his gun to Davis, who fired it and killed Harris, prosecutors say.

NFL

Reich to call plays for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich said he plans to be the team’s offensive play-caller — at least for now.

Reich, who called plays the past four seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, said it's something he feels comfortable doing and enjoys, but that he eventually plans on handing the role over to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

When that will be, he doesn't know.

“I know that is going to be hard,” Reich said. "I've laughed with Thomas about that already, saying ‘I’m going to pass it off at some point, I don't know when.' There will be a time and a place and I think that will become apparent when that is."

BASEBALL

'Wild thing' number change for Strider

Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider has changed his number from 65 to 99 for his second season.

The hard-throwing Strider finished second to teammate Michael Harris II in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and then plotted a uniform number change. He was inspired by the hard-throwing fictional star of the baseball movie "Major League."

"Picking your jersey number in baseball to me has always been something of importance and my favorite movie is Major League and I like Rick Vaughn, so I see some similarities between Wild Thing and myself," Strider said.

Strider, 24, was signed to a $75 million, six-year contract after posting an 11-5 record and 2.67 ERA in 31 games, including 20 starts. He had 202 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings while giving up 86 hits. He is easily identifiable by his moustache.