ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million. That's according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money. The person who spoke to The Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity because neither the agreement nor the terms had been revealed publicly.

WNBA

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. A State Department spokesman tweets that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances” and says the U.S. is pushing for the immediate release of Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus. The White House says the U.S. has made “a significant offer” to resolve the cases but says there's been “a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians.”

TENNIS

New dad Nadal doesn't care being No. 1

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Nadal has been absent for much of the year but he still has a shot at finishing it as the world No. 1. He trails only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. But Nadal has made clear what his priorities are when he was peppered with questions at the Paris Masters about fighting for the No. 1 spot. There will be no fight. Nadal has achieved the coveted year-end No. 1 ranking five times and he's done going for it. Paris marks his first tournament since his wife Maria gave birth to their first child in early October. Nadal admits he’s approaching things differently now that he’s a father.