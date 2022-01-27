ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Roethlisberger retiring

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, saying it was "time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats" after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been," Roethlisberger, 39, said in a video message. "But I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for what it has given me."

Roethlisberger called the journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft to a likely future Hall of Famer "exhilarating," but he added he is retiring "a truly grateful man."

Gronk ponders retirement

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski said he'd allow his mind to clear and his 32-year-old body to heal before pondering his football future. But if forced to decide now, Gronkowski says he'd retire from the NFL.

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now," Gronk told TMZ Sports. "I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing.' "

Gronkowski, who turns 33 in May, has totaled 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in the two regular seasons since emerging from a one-year retirement to join Tom Brady and Bucs.

Rodgers won't 'unretire'

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can't envision coming out of retirement once he ends his playing career.

Rodgers has said he hasn't decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire. The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM.

"One thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later," Rodgers said. "I don't have any desire to do that. That makes no sense."

The 38-year-old Rodgers said he would try to decide on his future before the free agency period begins in March.

Payton retiring from Saints

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL's bounty investigation, is retiring from coaching.

Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is leaving his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The Saints won the NFL title in 2009.

New Orleans narrowly missed the playoffs this season, going 9-8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0