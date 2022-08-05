ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn QB TJ Finley arrested

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Finley will practice with the team when preseason camp opens Friday. Stewart said police twice attempted to stop a male who was operating a motorcycle without a helmet in the same area on July 26, 2022. The man fled police.