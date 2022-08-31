ON THE SIDELINES

Vikings deal with Eagles for Reagor

EAGAN, Minn. — Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago.

The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU.

Chargers sign RB Michel

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Hoping to find a reliable backup to Austin Ekeler, the Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Sony Michel on Wednesday. Michel, a first-round pick by New England in 2018, was with the Miami Dolphins during the preseason, but was released in the final round of roster cuts on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived second-year running back Larry Rountree III.

Bears add OL Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers a day after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Browns pick up QB

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made another shift in their ever-changing quarterback room, claiming Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland was looking to add a third quarterback after terminating Josh Rosen’s contract.

Mond, a third-round draft pick in 2021 from Texas A&M, was released by the Vikings on Tuesday. He will serve as the Browns’ No. 3 QB behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.

Gruden says he's 'ashamed'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is “ashamed” about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.

Gruden spoke publicly about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October. The resignation followed the publication by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal of emails he had sent from 2011 to 2018 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

"I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”