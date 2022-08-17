ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Howley, Klecko, Riley finalists for Pro Football HOF

Super Bowl MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The defenders who starred in the 1960s, 70s and 80s were announced as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

A committee will meet next week to determine the coach or contributor to become a finalist out of a pool that features Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

Talks on possible Watson settlement progress

Two people familiar with the negotiations tell the AP that talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. It's uncertain whether the two sides will reach a deal. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The league has been seeking a lengthier punishment for Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.

Fan injured as fights mar another Panthers, Pats practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A day after a pair of fights resulted in five players being kicked out of the first joint practice between the Panthers and Patriots, two more incidents — including one in which a female fan was struck after a scrum spilled into the spectator area — nearly brought an end to Wednesday's practice session. The first dust-up occurred during a live kickoff return drill after Panthers safety Kenny Robinson — one of the players ejected in Tuesday’s tussles — laid a big hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson and stood over him, taunting him. Several of Wilkerson’s teammates took issue with it and it led to some brief pushing and shoving. A second scrum after a sideline hit on Christian McCaffrey struck a fan as it spilled into the bleachers.

NBA

NBA schedule has less miles,

and LeBron chasing more history

By mid-January, LeBron James could be the NBA’s scoring king. The NBA schedule is out and 1,230 games are set to be played between Oct. 18 and April 9. They'll take place in four countries with Mexico and France playing host to regular-season contests along with the U.S. and Canada. There are the usual highlights. Stephen Curry and Golden State will raise another title banner on opening night, as is the NBA's customary perk for champions. There's a five-game slate of games on Christmas yet again. And James is closing in on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot in the league's all-time scoring race. On his current pace James might get there in the second half of January.

LeBron James agrees to 2-year extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His agent Rich Paul told ESPN and The Athletic that the maximum deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday. James was headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will make $46.7 million this season.