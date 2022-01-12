ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Panthers fire 3 coaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday fired three assistant coaches, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said on Monday the team's primary goal this offseason was to improve its offensive and defensive lines, saying that success "starts up front."

Geno Smith arrested for DUI

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith's arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Smith was arrested Monday morning following the Seahawks' return from Arizona after their last game of the season.

Smith declined to take a preliminary breath test and a judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw. Smith was taken to a hospital where he became agitated prior to the blood draw, even with the Seahawks' director of team security present to try to calm Smith down, according to the report. Restraints were used to complete the process, troopers wrote.

Smith was then transported to the King County Correctional Facility. He was released on $1,000 bail later Monday.

Mayfield expected to be starter in '22

CLEVELAND — The Browns aren't ready to throw Baker Mayfield away just yet.

The quarterback's subpar season didn't cost him his starting job, with general manager Andrew Berry saying Tuesday the Browns "fully expect" Mayfield to return as their quarterback after an injury-plagued 2021.

Mayfield played most of the season with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and the injury contributed to him regressing and the Browns (8-9) missing the playoffs. He'll have surgery on Jan. 19.

