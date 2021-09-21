ON THE SIDELINES

The junior running back started each game but, after carrying 19 times against South Dakota and eight times against Coastal Carolina, appeared in just four plays and carried twice for four yards in Saturday's blowout loss to Baylor.

By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.

NFL

Packers beat Lions 35-17 Monday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. — While celebrating one of his four touchdowns, Aaron Jones lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his late father.

That was just about the only thing that went wrong for Jones and the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers' four TD passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Packers had a welcome return to normal, dominating the second half in a 35-17 win over the division rival Lions on Monday night.

The Packers, who got thumped 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur's first two seasons. Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight home opener.