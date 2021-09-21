ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising, the team said Tuesday.
Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah's 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State last weekend.
Vanderbilt loses top rusher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt running back Ra'Mahn Davis will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn toe ligament on his right foot.
Coach Clark Lea confirmed Davis' injury Tuesday, saying they consulted with doctors Monday night. That's when Davis posted on social media that he would miss the rest of the season.
Kansas starting RB enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas running back Velton Gardner, who led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, has entered the transfer portal after seeing his playing time decrease over the first three games under new coach Lance Leipold.
The junior running back started each game but, after carrying 19 times against South Dakota and eight times against Coastal Carolina, appeared in just four plays and carried twice for four yards in Saturday's blowout loss to Baylor.
By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.
NFL
Packers beat Lions 35-17 Monday night
GREEN BAY, Wis. — While celebrating one of his four touchdowns, Aaron Jones lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his late father.
That was just about the only thing that went wrong for Jones and the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.
Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers' four TD passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Packers had a welcome return to normal, dominating the second half in a 35-17 win over the division rival Lions on Monday night.
The Packers, who got thumped 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur's first two seasons. Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight home opener.
"I think that there's, even more now than when I started playing, there's so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis," Rodgers said. "So it's nice to come out and have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week."
As for the missing necklace, he was hopeful he'd see it again.
"I think the grounds crew is about to go out there and look right now," Jones said. "But if there was any place to lose it, that's where my dad would've wanted me to lose it, so I know he's smiling."
Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., died on April 8.
Roethlisberger, Watt among growing list of Steelers injuries
PITTSBURGH — So much for the Pittsburgh Steelers' very brief run with good health.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush are among a growing list of players dealing with issues as the Steelers (1-1) prepare to host Cincinnati (1-1) on Sunday. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is now on injured reserve after undergoing surgery Monday on his fractured right ankle.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury to his left pectoral, leaving his participation in practice this week in question. Tomlin wasn't sure when Roethlisberger got hurt, though he did not miss a snap during a 26-17 loss to Las Vegas last week.
Watt, Highsmith, Bush and Haden are all dealing with groin injuries. Haden and Bush were both inactive on Sunday after testing the injuries during pregame. Watt sustained his injury in the second quarter and watched from the sideline in sweatpants as Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr lit the Steelers up for 263 yards and two touchdowns after halftime. Highsmith was on the field during the Raiders' final drive.
Tomlin did not rule any of them out for Cincinnati's visit to Heinz Field. He is less optimistic about Johnson, who injured his knee at the end of a short gain on the game's final snap.
Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday
HOUSTON — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.
Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve which means that he must miss at least three games.
Culley said the Texans plan to promote Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).
Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston's 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn't return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor's injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday's game just as he has been for the first two games.
Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.
Colts unsure of Wentz's status
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts already were unsure if Carson Wentz could play this week after injuring his right ankle.
On Monday, doctors found he'd sprained both ankles.
Coach Frank Reich said the injuries could force the winless Colts to visit defending AFC South champion Tennessee without their starting quarterback and he does not yet have a timetable for Wentz's return.