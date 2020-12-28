ON THE SIDELINES

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t reflect on it,” Cash said last month after winning the AL Manager of the Year award.

Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays in March 2019. He's owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023.

The 28-year-old lefty would give the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West.

Osaka is AP's Female Athlete of the YEar

With tennis, like so much of the world, shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Naomi Osaka found herself with time to read and think.

And while she won the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title, she also stood out for speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.

As noteworthy in 2020 for her activism away from the tennis court as her success on it, Osaka was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year in results revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.