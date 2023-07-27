MLB

Angels GM: Ohtani

is staying, at least for now

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. The Angels shared their plans as they wrapped up a three-game series in Detroit against the Tigers with a doubleheader. Ohtani will be a free agent this winter. Even though the franchise risks losing the 29-year-old slugger and starting pitcher on the market, it is motivated to win at least enough to make its first playoff appearance in his six major league seasons.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LeBron James sends thanks

after Bronny's cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest. The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California. Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

US ekes out draw against Netherlands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup. The Dutch struck early with Jill Roord’s first-half goal to surprise the Americans. With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group game remaining. The Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge with more goals.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado

Big 12 presidents and chancellors have voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference. A person with knowledge of the meeting confirmed the vote to The Associated Press. Colorado still needs to go through a formal process officially apply for membership.

SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Marchand, McIntosh pick up big wins

FUKUOKA, Japan — Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh picked up big victories at the swimming world championships and showed why they are likely to be stars at next year’s Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old Marchand won his third gold medal of the worlds with a dominating victory in the men’s 200-meter medley. The Frenchman earlier won the 200 butterfly and the 400 medley. Marchand opened up a lead in the breaststroke leg and maintained it in the freestyle on the way to the finish line. The 16-year-old Canadian teen, McIntosh, captured her second straight world title in the women’s 200-meter butterfly.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING

Norwegian woman, guide set new climbing record

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani mountaineering official says a Norwegian woman and her Nepali Sherpa guide have set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days. On Thursday, they scaled K2 on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range — considered to be among the most dangerous peaks. All the mountains the two climbed are above 8,000 meters, or 26,000 feet. The Pakistani official, Karrar Haidri, congratulated Kristin Harila and Tenjen Sherpa on their “remarkable achievement.” He said “they did it in 92 days.” Haidri says the previous record-holder, Nirmal Purja, a Nepali-born British citizen, scaled the 14 highest peaks in 189 days in 2019.

SPORTS NEWS

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way. The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year's Paris Olympics.