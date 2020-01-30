Olsen no longer
with Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Greg Olsen's playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over.
The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter Thursday that he'll be leaving the team, calling it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney.
Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost $11.675 million against the salary cap in 2020. If the Panthers release him, they would be on the hook for $3.7 million in dead cap money. If he retires, the team could recoup that money.
"The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now," Olsen said. “On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.”
Olsen could try to continue playing or venture into broadcasting, something he has dabbled in successfully.
The 13-year veteran ranks fifth among tight ends in receptions (718) and yards receiving (8,444). He had 6,463 yards receiving and caught 524 passes in nine years with Carolina, the most by any Panthers tight end.
Mike Shanahan revels in
son's 49ers success
DENVER — Mike Shanahan never has been this nervous about a Super Bowl. It's one thing to coach in the big game, quite another to watch your kid do it.
Shanahan, who coached in four Super Bowls as an assistant before leading the Denver Broncos to back-to-back titles in the late 1990s with John Elway at quarterback, will watch his son Kyle coach the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.
He already has butterflies.
"You're much more relaxed as a coach," Shanahan said in Denver before flying to Miami. "You're going to have to stay on point throughout the game, thinking a play or two ahead now, but you've prepared for all scenarios as a coach.
“But as a father watching from the stands, you have no idea what's going to happen. Well, you have a little idea, but you don't know for sure. So it's a lot more nerve-wracking being a dad than it is being a coach."
Shanahan said he doesn't really have any pearls of wisdom to impart to Kyle before kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.
His son isn't exactly a Super Bowl neophyte.
Kyle was Atlanta's hot-shot offensive coordinator three years ago in Super Bowl 51 in Houston when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and lost in overtime to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots just before he landed his current gig.
As a kid, Kyle was at his father's side a quarter century ago, serving as a ball boy in Super Bowl 29 when Mike Shanahan was calling offensive plays for Steve Young in the 49ers' 49-26 shellacking of the San Diego Chargers at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami.
"To think about him 25 years later being the head coach of the 49ers in the Super Bowl, in Miami, it's amazing," Shanahan said. "I'm obviously very proud of what he's done and what he's accomplished. He's got one more big game left."
The elder Shanahan went 178-144 in two decades as an NFL coach with the Broncos, Raiders and Redskins.
Kyle is 25-25 as San Francisco's coach, and a win in the Super Bowl would put him above .500 for the first time.
Djokovic powers past
Federer to reach Aussie final
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic was wondering what sort of shape Roger Federer would be in for their Australian Open semifinal.
At age 38, despite dealing with a painful groin muscle and coming off a draining five-setter during which he sustained the injury, Federer came out just fine and soon was up 4-1 and love-40, holding a trio of break chances as Djokovic served.
It didn't last. Federer couldn't sustain that level. Neither his body nor Djokovic would let him.
Djokovic, casting aside a bit of a poor start during the rivals' 50th meeting, stretched his Grand Slam winning streak against Federer to six in a row with a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3 victory Thursday night that earned the defending champion a record eighth trip to the final at Melbourne Park.
“Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance. Nice sendoff. And in between, it's one to forget because you know you have a 3% chance to win,” Federer said, adding that he discussed beforehand with his team how bad things would need to get for him to stop playing. “Once you can see it coming, that it's not going to work anymore, it's tough.”
Djokovic now leads their head-to-head series 27-23, including 11-6 at majors. Federer hasn't beaten him at one of the sport's four most important tournaments since 2012.
"I just want to say, respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt," Djokovic said. "Wasn't at his best."
The No. 2-seeded Djokovic will try to collect a record-extending eighth Australian Open title Sunday against No. 5 Dominic Thiem or No. 7 Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic also can claim a 17th major trophy overall to move closer to Federer's record of 20. Rafael Nadal, beaten by Thiem in the quarterfinals, is at 19.
In the women's final Saturday, it'll be two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain against 21-year-old Sofia Kenin of the United States. It's Kenin's debut in a Grand Slam title match.
