ON THE SIDELINES

Ravens sign former Gamecock Mike Davis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed former South Carolina running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to last season, Davis played two seasons with Carolina, two with Seattle and two with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards in 2020 with the Panthers.

Baltimore was without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for all of last season because of knee injuries.

Lambo sues Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County and claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment. Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer.

