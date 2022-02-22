ON THE SIDELINES

U.S. women players get landmark agreement

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport's American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women's and men's national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.

"For our generation, knowing that we're going to leave the game in an exponentially better place than when we found it is everything," 36-year-old midfielder Megan Rapinoe said during a telephone interview with The Associated Press. "That's what it's all about because, to be honest, there is no justice in all of this if we don't make sure it never happens again."

Locked out MLB players, owners to meet 3rd day in a row

JUPITER, Fla. — Locked out baseball players and team owners agreed to meet for a third day in a row on Wednesday in an attempt to reach a deal that would salvage opening day on March 31.

Players made counteroffers on several topics during Tuesday's session. The talks on the 83rd day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history marked only the second time since the lockout began that bargaining on core economic issues has taken place on consecutive days.

MLB has told the union an agreement is needed by Monday for the season to start on time. Players have not said whether they accept that as a deadline.

On Monday, MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for prearbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, upped its proposal from three to four for teams participating in an amateur draft lottery and dropped its request for flexibility to decrease domestic minor league contracts along with a plan to limit optional assignments to five per player each season.

The union wants a $115 million bonus pool, eight teams in a draft lottery and a maximum four optional assignments.

UK government wants Champions League final moved

LONDON — The British government led calls for the Champions League final to be taken out of Russia on Tuesday to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine, prompting UEFA to say it would reconsider hosting rights.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted concerns about the showpiece men's game being played in St. Petersburg on May 28 as he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to conduct a full invasion of Ukraine.

In response, European football's governing body for the first time acknowledged a risk to Russia staging the event.

"UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation," the Champions League organizer said in a statement, "and any decision would be made in due course if necessary."

Judge: Deshaun Watson depositions can begin

HOUSTON — A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

During a court hearing on Monday, defense attorney Rusty Hardin had asked that depositions in the case be delayed until after an ongoing criminal investigation of the allegations against Watson concluded.

Hardin said Houston police have already forwarded their findings to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and he believed a grand jury could make a decision in the case by April 1. Eight of the women filed criminal complaints against Watson. The FBI is also reviewing the allegations.

"I know that Deshaun is more than willing to give his testimony and to give depositions. I'm saying as his lawyer I think it would be crazy to allow it until we know what's going to happen on the criminal side," Hardin said.

