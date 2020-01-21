Derek Jeter, Larry Walker
elected to MLB Hall of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor on Tuesday.
The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.
"I was speechless when I got the call," Jeter said. "Quite frankly, I was pretty nervous, and when I got it I really didn't know what to say."
Walker appeared on 304 ballots, six above the 75% needed. He was making his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot.
Jeter and Walker will be inducted on July 26 at the Hall in Cooperstown along with catcher Ted Simmons and former players' association head Marvin Miller, who were voted in last month by the Hall's Modern Era Committee.
Braves sign Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves have their clean-up hitter.
The signing came exactly one week after Josh Donaldson signed a four-year deal with Minnesota. His departure left an enormous power gap in the middle of the order.
Ozuna, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals after spending his early career in the National League East with Miami. Ozuna hit .241 with 29 homers and a .800 OPS last season (130 games).
He helped the Cardinals win the NL Central and advance to the NL Championship Series, hitting .324 in the postseason. He hit a robust .429 with two homers in the five-game NLDS, where the Cardinals eliminated his new club.
Ozuna has earned two All-Star appearances since his debut in 2013. He’s been a potent bat over that span, hitting 23 or more home runs in each of the past four seasons, including a career-best 37 in 2017. He’s collected 124, 88 and 89 RBI across the past three seasons, respectively.
The slugger possesses an ideal resume for the Braves, who were dealt a blow when Donaldson, and his 37 homers and 94 RBI, departed to join the Twins.
Jalen Hurts has on eyes NFL
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Hurts' Senior Bowl helmet gives a snapshot of his college career, an OU on the right side and his old Alabama No. 2 on the left.
Now, the quarterback who led two elite programs to the College Football Playoffs is trying to prove himself again, as an NFL prospect, back in the state where he began his college career.
Hurts officially began his audition for NFL teams this week with practices and meetings ahead of Saturday's Senior Bowl. His biggest selling point: "I win."
Indeed last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up did a lot of winning for both Oklahoma and the Crimson Tide, putting up big numbers both passing and rushing. But questions remain about his passing accuracy and consistency, leading to an uncertain draft status.
LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow is the likely No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, whose staff is coaching Hurts and the South team. Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Hurts as the starter, is also regarded as a likely first-round draft pick despite recovering from hip surgery.
Hurts' Senior Bowl teammate Justin Herbert of Oregon is projected as a high first-rounder.
Then there's the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Hurts, who has a stellar resume but still some questions.
"I don't want to get into comparisons," he said Tuesday before the teams' first practices. "That's kind of like the kiss of death. I try to be the best version of myself. Go out there and try to win, try to lead my guys, build relationships with my guys. Win ball games."
