NBA

Source: Love discussing possible buyout from Cavs

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the situation says Kevin Love has had discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers about a contract buyout. The five-time All-Star was recently dropped from the rotation and approached the team about a potential buyout, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations continue. Love is in the final year of a four-year, $120 million contract. The 34-year-old hasn’t played in the last 12 games. He’s been with Cleveland since 2014 and had a major role in the team winning the 2016 title, the city’s first pro sports championship since 1964.

NASCAR

Johnson, Pastrana seeking new thrills in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana are seeking some more thrills Sunday in the Daytona 500. Johnson and Pastrana were not guaranteed spots in the 40-car field. But they were both fast enough in Wednesday's qualifying to claim two of the four open spots. There were six drivers vying for the spots, with Johnson and Pastrana earning the two awarded through time trials. Pastrana and Johnson are long-time friends that are thrilled to race the Daytona 500 together.

Gragson eager to win in debut for Johnson

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Noah Gragson is ready to making winning fun again racing for a team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Gragon is making the full-time jump to the NASCAR Cup Series this season. He's driving for Legacy Motor Club. Johnson has served as a mentor already. Gragson has adapted a healthier lifestyle and cut back on his drinking. Gragson is ready to make a run Sunday at winning the Daytona 500. He has an automatic spot this season after two years of trying to earn his way into the race.