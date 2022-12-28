ON THE SIDELINES

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Staley, Gamecocks making a point with new guards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knows that experience at point guard is probably needed more than any other position. The top-ranked Gamecocks enter Southeastern Conference play trying to find the best way to run the attack despite having an inexperienced group at the point. Georgia Tech grad transfer Kierra Fletcher and second-year guard Raven Fletcher have started games at the position as unbeaten South Carolina has opened with 12 straight wins. Staley believes while both players are gaining experience their learning curve will have to accelerate with SEC play starting against Texas A&M on Thursday night.

MLB

Braves sign Sean Murphy to 6-year deal

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period.

NFL

Clowney back from concussion, practicing

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue. Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a head injury on Dec. 17 against Baltimore. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney is “getting better” as the Browns prepare to face the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday. Clowney has been slowed by an ankle injury and the concussion and has just two sacks this season. Rookie Alex Wright started in his place last week.