Steele, Davis surge
HONOLULU — Brendan Steele atoned for one bad swing with three straight birdies for a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the early lead with Cameron Davis on another windy day at the Sony Open.
The wind didn't fee quite as strong as the opening round. It still wasn't a breeze to play.
Justin Thomas could attest to that. Coming off a playoff victory last week on Maui, he made only one putt over 10 feet in two rounds, made two double bogeys on Friday and was headed toward his first weekend off since the U.S. Open.
“Just a rough couple of days,” Thomas said.
Steele and Davis, who also had a 66, were at 6-under 134. First-round leader Collin Morikawa was among those playing in the afternoon. He finally made his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 fourth hole.
Betts' $27M, Bryant's $18.6M skip arbitration
NEW YORK — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player, while Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got a one-year, $18.6 million deal.
Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer struck a $17.5 million agreement after winning hearings against Cleveland the previous two winters, and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor also agreed to $17.5 million.
NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed at $11.5 million, the largest amount for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, also eligible for the first time, received an $8.5 million deal.
Among 155 players eligible for arbitration at the start of the day, just 20 remained headed for hearings next month after exchanging proposed arbitration salaries with teams.
Houston outfielder George Springer asked for a raise from $12.15 million to $22.5 million and was offered $17.5 million in the biggest gap.
Just 10 cases went to hearings last year, and players won six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.