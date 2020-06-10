ON THE SIDELINES

So when asked if he would consider not playing if fans couldn't attend, McIlroy replied, “I'm pretty sure they won't carry on without spectators, so I don't think that would have to be an option that I would have to consider.”

He spoke with conviction and said he has been in constant conversations with European Tour chief Keith Pelley, PGA of America officials and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. McIlroy, like Koepka, is a two-time PGA champion.

“I think there's enough people within the game that don’t want the Ryder Cup to happen without fans,” McIlroy said. “That’s why I sort of have this conviction that it wouldn’t happen if fans wouldn’t be allowed. ... So that’s why it’s either going to be played this year with fans, if we can do that, or (they're) going to have to figure out kicking it down the road to a later date.”

Even with so much emphasis on the PGA Tour returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Ryder Cup remains part of the conversation.