ON THE SIDELINES

McIlroy, others to play Heritage
Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 1 on the PGA Tour, will play in the RBC Heritage tournament June 18-21 at Hilton Head.
RBC Heritage officials announced Wednesday commitments from the top five ranked players on tour: McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
TV times for the RBC Heritage include Golf Channel coverage June 18 and 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and June 20 and 21 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
CBS coverage is June 20 and 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MLB Draft starts with major college talent leading the way
NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The baseball-bashing Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall. The surprise came when he was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred, rather than a first baseman.
Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played in college.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB held the draft as a remote event — much like the NFL did in April — and has cut three days and 40 rounds to just two days and five rounds.
College players were selected with the first seven picks, setting a record for most consecutive non-high-school players to start a draft.
With power to all fields and a great eye at the plate, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Torkelson established himself as college baseball’s top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. He hit 54 home runs at Arizona State, finishing two shy of the school record set by Bob Horner — who went No. 1 overall in 1978.
Torkelson likely would have obliterated that mark if his college season hadn’t been canceled after just 17 games because of the pandemic. The Petaluma, California, native hit .340 with six homers and 11 RBI this year.
Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore.
Minnesota ace right-hander Max Meyer went third to Miami..
Texas A&M fireballing lefty Asa Lacy was the No. 4 pick by Kansas City.
Rounding out the top 5 picks was Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin, who was taken by Toronto as a shortstop after he played third base this season and last. Martin was considered a possibility to go No. 1, but slid a few spots. He was rated by some as the best pure hitter — college or high school — in this year’s class.
The first round of the draft was to be completed, along with eight competitive balance round selections, on Wednesday night — 37 picks in all. Rounds 2-5 will be held Thursday night, for a total of 160 players selected.
Undrafted players will need to wait until Sunday before they can sign with major league teams, who can offer signing bonuses only up to $20,000 as agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
Gamecock Mlodzinski drafted by Pirates
For the second time in four years, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a first-round pick in the MLB Draft.
Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski was officially taken as the No. 31 pick in the Competitive Balance first round section of this year's MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Mlodzinski becomes the first Gamecock taken in the first round since 2017 when Clarke Schmidt was taken No. 16 overall by the New York Yankees.
He's the 15th first-round selection in Gamecock history, joining the likes of Eddie Ford, Randy Martz, Joe Kucharski, Mike Cook, Brian Williams, Adam Everett, Brian Roberts, Drew Meyer, Matt Campbell, Landon Powell, Reese Havens, Justin Smoak, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Schmidt.
Mlodzinski's three years at South Carolina feels largely incomplete, since he only made 26 career appearances (14 starts) after his sophomore season was derailed three starts because of injury and his junior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He finished his career going 5-7 with a 4.74 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts as a junior before COVID-19 ended things.
His biggest jump up draft boards came during his summer in the Cape Cod League where he went 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA and a 12.3 K/9 to just a 1.2 BB/9.
The MLB Draft continues with the end of the first round Wednesday with rounds two through five Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. on the MLB Network and ESPN.
There are plenty of other chances for current Gamecocks and South Carolina signees to be selected over the next 24 hours.
Federer won't play again in 2020
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.
The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.
Bush again welcome at Southern Cal
Reggie Bush was the centerpiece of Southern California's most recent football dynasty. He inspired players to become Trojans and continued to be adored by USC fans while spending a decade in NCAA-mandated exile from the school.
USC welcomed back Bush on Wednesday, 10 years to the day the NCAA slammed the program with sanctions that included cutting off official ties to the only Heisman Trophy winner to have his victory vacated.
“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!” Bush said in a statement.
Bush played running back at USC from 2003-05, helping the Trojans to a pair of national championships. Five years after he was gone, Bush and USC were penalized by the NCAA after an investigation determined he and his family received impermissible benefits while he was still in school.
Could no fans mean no players at Ryder Cup
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka feels so strongly against a Ryder Cup without fans that he could see a scenario where some players protest by not playing.
Would he be one of them?
“Possibly,” Koepka said Wednesday.
Rory McIlroy doesn't think it will come to that. The world's No. 1 player has said on various podcasts that the Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, should not be played if fans can't attend.
So when asked if he would consider not playing if fans couldn't attend, McIlroy replied, “I'm pretty sure they won't carry on without spectators, so I don't think that would have to be an option that I would have to consider.”
He spoke with conviction and said he has been in constant conversations with European Tour chief Keith Pelley, PGA of America officials and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. McIlroy, like Koepka, is a two-time PGA champion.
“I think there's enough people within the game that don’t want the Ryder Cup to happen without fans,” McIlroy said. “That’s why I sort of have this conviction that it wouldn’t happen if fans wouldn’t be allowed. ... So that’s why it’s either going to be played this year with fans, if we can do that, or (they're) going to have to figure out kicking it down the road to a later date.”
Even with so much emphasis on the PGA Tour returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Ryder Cup remains part of the conversation.
That includes a change to U.S. qualifying because of golf being shut down for the past three months. Steve Stricker now will get six captain's picks — half of his team — and qualifying was extended by one week through the BMW Championship on Aug. 27-30, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events.
That leaves 12 events for Americans to earn Ryder Cup points, assuming the Ryder Cup is held this year. A decision is expected by the end of the month on whether the most vocal golf event will proceed with or without fans, or be postponed.
