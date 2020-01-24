Antonio Brown released on bail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned in himself to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.
Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said.
Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions.
Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times for various reasons since December.
Gauff ousts Osaka; Serena falters in 3rd round
MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams, now 38, perhaps will win a 24th Grand Slam title someday.
And maybe Coco Gauff, still just 15, never will earn her first major championship.
It sure felt as if a generational shift was being signaled Friday at the Australian Open, with a pair of monumentally significant third-round results hours apart in the same stadium: a surprising first-week loss by Williams, then a historic victory by Gauff.
First, Williams faltered down the stretch for her earliest exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years, a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 loss to 27th-seeded Wang Qiang of China. It pushed Williams' gap between Slam trophies to three years.
Orgeron gets contract extension
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and runs through the 2026 season, the university announced Friday.
The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers' 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.
Contract language, which remains subject to approval by the board of supervisors, calls for a base salary of $6 million plus various performance-related bonuses.
“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” athletic director Scott Woodward said. “He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play."
