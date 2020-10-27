ON THE SIDELINES

“This is how crazy I am — I called Eddie Gossage and asked if there was anything I could do to help because I am that bored," Logano said. "That is a really risky move if you guys know Eddie. I am willing to do anything at this point.

“I tried to get him to open the go-kart track and let us go play with those.”

Logano is the first of four drivers locked into the Nov. 8 championship-deciding finale and has used the idle time at Texas for lengthy discussions with his Team Penske crew on preparations for that Phoenix race. Logano earned his spot by winning last week at Kansas Speedway.

Alex Bowman, one of seven other drivers attempting to advance to the championship round, got a run in at a gym located at the track and lamented his eating habits in the rain.

"I've had In-N-Out, pizza, so the diet is out the window," Bowman said. "I'm out of food, out of clothes, out of everything."

The Cup Series is scheduled to finalize the championship field on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. It is not clear how NASCAR may have to adjust scheduling based on the postponements in Texas.