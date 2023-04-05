COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LSU's Reese on White House flap: 'We’ll go to the Obamas'

First lady Jill Biden’s walk-back of her suggestion that runner-up Iowa should join NCAA women’s basketball champion LSU for a visit to the White House doesn't sit well with Angel Reese. The Tigers star said on The Paper Route Podcast the Tigers should celebrate their title with Barack and Michelle Obama rather than with President Joe Biden and his wife. Jill Biden attended Sunday's 102-85 LSU victory. She said Monday that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, the Hawkeyes should come as well because they played such a good game.

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.

“I mean, you felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right?" Reese said. “They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We'll see Michelle. We'll see Barack.”

MLB

Braves beat Cardinals Tuesday 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Austin Riley hit a two-run homer and Dylan Dodd pitched five strong innings in his major league debut, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1. Dodd allowed one run and six hits. The left-hander struck out three and walked none, throwing 52 of his 73 pitches for strikes. Jesse Chavez, Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee and Kirby Yates combined for three scoreless innings before A.J. Minter worked a perfect ninth for his first save of the season. St. Louis got its only run on Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the fourth.

NFL

Elway's role with the Broncos comes to an end

John Elway is no longer officially connected to the Denver Broncos. The three-time Super Bowl winner served as an outside consultant to general manager George Paton last season and that contract wasn't renewed. Elway led the Broncos to their first two Super Bowl titles at the end of his Hall of Fame playing career and then spent a decade as their front office architect. During that time the Broncos won the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy. But they've fallen on hard times since that early success and now have a string of seven seasons without a playoff berth.

Kansas bans transgender athletes from female sports

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, from kindergarten through college. The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto in three years of a bill that applies a ban to school teams and the club sports sponsored by K-12 schools and colleges. Nineteen other states have imposed such bans, most recently Wyoming, but also Arizona, Florida, Texas and West Virginia. The ban is the first of what could be several new Kansas laws restricting the rights of transgender people, and came a day after lawmaker passed a broad bathroom bill.