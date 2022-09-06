ON THE SIDELINES

Hartman medically cleared to return for Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in the 23rd-ranked Demon Deacons’ trip to Vanderbilt this weekend after receiving treatment for a blood clot. The school announced Hartman’s return Tuesday. It's been about a month since the school said he'd be out indefinitely due to what was described as a non-football medical issue. Hartman had surgery on Aug. 9 to remove the clot and looked clear in an ultrasound last week. He was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last season and his team reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Wolfpack loses TE Pennix for 4-6 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State tight end Trent Pennix is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent injury to his left arm. He was hurt in 13th-ranked Wolfpack’s win at East Carolina. Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Pennix will return this season and won’t need surgery for the injury. Doeren didn’t specify the nature of the injury. Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson also exited the opener early due to injury and is considered day-to-day. N.C. State hosts Charleston Southern on Saturday in its home opener.

Spartans lose Snow, Henderson

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow is out for the season and safety Xavier Henderson will be sidelined indefinitely after both were injured when the 15th-ranked Spartans beat Western Michigan in their season opener. Coach Mel Tucker made the announcements on Monday. Snow and Henderson had their right legs wrapped with protective braces Saturday night when Michigan State beat the Broncos 35-13. Snow and Henderson were two of the team’s top players on defense and losing them will hurt its chances of improving what the worst FBS team against the pass last season.

Syracuse's Thompson, Elmore out for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Dino Babers says linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore will miss the rest of the season. Babers announced the season-ending injuries during his weekly news conference. Both suffered lower-body injuries in the first half of the Orange's 31-7 season-opening victory over Louisville on Saturday night.

Texas Tech QB sidelined

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss significant time again after re-injuring his non-throwing shoulder. Shough got hurt after starting the season-opening victory. He missed the final eight games of the 2021 season with a broken left collarbone. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said Monday that he expects Shough to be out three to six weeks. Texas Tech’s depth chart for Saturday’s home game against 24th-ranked Houston lists Donovan Smith as the starting quarterback, ahead of Behren Morton.