ON THE SIDELINES

Braves power past Marlins Friday

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom homered off Sandy Alcantara in a four-run fourth inning, Michael Harris II homered in the sixth and the Atlanta Braves won their third straight, tying a season-high with five long balls in an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

The power display extended into the seventh when Austin Riley went deep for the 34th time and d’Arnaud followed with his 16th, marking 201 homers, most in the NL, hit by the defending World Series champion Braves.

Atlanta, which is three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, matched its season high at 31 games over .500.

Gooch leads LIV event

BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Talor Gooch has a one-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston event. Gooch shot a 65 on a day of low scoring and plenty of shorts. Players were allowed to wear shorts.

Niemann just signed on with the Saudi-funded league this week. Dustin Johnson had a 63 and was two shots behind. Gooch and Johnson have finished in the top 10 in the all three LIV Golf events in this inaugural season. Both are looking to win for the first time.

British Open champion Cameron Smith made eagle on his final hole. That put him five behind.

Kvitova survives challenge

NEW YORK — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams' last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday's schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.

"Of course I watched Serena. I'm like everyone else," said Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 at Flushing Meadows and beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. "You feel kind of sad that's how it ends. But, I don't know, like I got a little, like, sentimental, too, watching her, how emotional she was getting."

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion from the Czech Republic, credited Williams' last stand — the owner of 23 Grand Slam titles fended off five match points before bowing out in three sets against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night in what is expected to be her final contest — with offering inspiration.

"It was very special. She didn't want to leave the court, for sure. That was the same case with me today, actually. I didn't want to go out of this tournament, so I was just there hanging (in), somehow," said Kvitova, who erased deficit after deficit, including a pair of match points, to edge Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12-10).