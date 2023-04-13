COLLEGE SPORTS

NCAA lifts restrictions on athletes' official visits

Prospects no longer will have limits on the number of schools they can officially visit during their college selection process. The NCAA Division I Council approved the policy change that will take effect on July 1. Prospects previously could make official visits to five schools. Prospects can only make one official visit to each school, unless that program has a head coaching change.

NFL

AP sources: Snyder agrees to $6.05B sale of Commanders

Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and including Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder. Harris and Rales are set to pay $6.05 billion for the storied NFL franchise. It's the most money a professional sports franchise in North American has been sold for, topping the $4.65 billion paid by Walmart heir Rob Walton's group for the Denver Broncos last year. The sale of the Commanders is pending approval from the rest of the league's owners. That could happen as soon as their next meeting in Minnesota in May.

Magic Johnson delivers assist in Commanders purchase

LOS ANGELES — Magic Johnson has racked up another victory and dished out another big assist in his post-basketball career as a prolific sports team owner. The Los Angeles Lakers great is part of the ownership group that reached an agreement in principle Thursday to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Johnson is the famous face out in front of the Commanders group, which gets most of its financial backing from billionaire Josh Harris. It’s a familiar role for Johnson, who also owns minority stakes in baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.