COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LeBron James' son

in stable condition

after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday. A family spokesman said medical staff treated him and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said Bronny was in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit. Bronny James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules. That is according to a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement who spoke with The Associated Press. The agreement between the coach, school and governing body is not finalized. Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was looking into potential rules infractions in the Harbaugh-led program. The investigation involved impermissible texts and calls to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits.

Duke gives Mike Elko a contract extension

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke has extended coach Mike Elko’s contract through 2029 after he led the Blue Devils to nine wins and was named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in his first season. Athletic director Nina King also announced the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff would be increased. No details were released. Duke finished a 9-4 season with a 30-13 win over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils were 3-9 in 2021 under David Cutcliffe.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

USA and Netherlands to meet Thursday

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women's World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team's second straight title in soccer's biggest tournament. Thursday's match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group E win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.

SWIMMING

Ledecky wins gold at worlds to tie mark set by Phelps

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky has won the gold medal in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle in dominating fashion at the swimming world championships on a day that saw fellow American Ryan Murphy triumph in the men’s 100 backstroke. Ledecky led throughout her race Tuesday to win in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds. The victory was her 15th individual title at the world championships and equaled the mark set by Michael Phelps. Ledecky smashed the field in an event she has not lost at the worlds or Olympics in more than a decade. Her fifth victory in the 1,500 tied the record for the most wins at the worlds in a single event. Ledecky will compete in the 800 on Saturday — her favorite race — and is set to become the only person to win six titles at the worlds in the same event.

Transgender swimmers to be included

in the trial of an open category

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — The governing body of swimming says it will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors. World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam says the event will take place in the future among other races but gave no details. Reports suggest it could be this year. He called it a “very complex topic” when speaking at the World Aquatics Congress in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka. World Aquatics had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships. Al-Musallam says “it was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes."

WNBA

Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot the team announced. Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery. The former MVP signed with the Aces in the offseason and helped the team jump out to a 21-2 mark. She has missed the last five games. Parker is averaging 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.