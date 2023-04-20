MLB

Oakland A's purchase land

for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

NBA

NBA Playoffs: Ja, Giannis watch

their teams get big wins

Feel better, Ja Morant. You too, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The stars watched their teammates get big series-tying wins on Wednesday night. Memphis topped the Los Angeles Lakers without Morant, Milwaukee topped the Miami Heat without Antetokounmpo, and those series are all knotted at a game apiece now. Denver beat Minnesota, taking a 2-0 lead in that series. Meanwhile, Golden State prepared Wednesday for what it’ll take to play without the suspended Draymond Green against Sacramento, with the Kings looking for their first 3-0 lead in any series since 1951. Yes, really. The 1951 NBA Finals, when they were the Rochester Royals.

COLLEGE SPORTS

House aims to bar trans athletes

on girls and women's teams

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led House is expected to pass a bill that would bar schools and colleges that get federal money from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male to compete on girls or women’s sports teams or athletic events. The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it. The expected House action comes as at least 20 other states have imposed similar limits on trans athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level. Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports. Democrats criticized the effort as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.