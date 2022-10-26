ON THE SIDELINES

NFL
Jags move forward with Etienne
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty. It was a somewhat risky decision considering the Jaguars were left with an inexperienced backfield. But it was a clear indication the Jaguars are moving forward with Etienne, a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2021 who missed his entire rookie season following a foot injury.
GOLF
Mickelson compliments McIlroy
DORAL, Fla. — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week. A day earlier, The Guardian published an interview in which McIlroy said golf isn't benefiting from the , those remarks coming a day after The Guardian published an interview McIlroy — the world’s No. 1 player — saying that the game isn’t benefiting from all the acrimony between the sides. Mickelson is in Doral, Florida, for the LIV Golf season finale that starts Friday.