MLB playoffs could
expand to 14 teams
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is considering expanding the playoffs to nearly half the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents.
The playoffs would grow from 10 clubs to 14 under the plan, first reported Monday by the New York Post. There would be four wild cards in each league, up from two.
Details were confirmed by a person familiar with the proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because MLB did not authorize any public comments. Another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said MLB has been looking at several plans.
Any proposal would have to be negotiated with the players' association. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through the 2021 season.
QB Rivers, Chargers
part ways after 16 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 16 seasons and 235 consecutive starts, Philip Rivers will not be the Chargers quarterback in 2020.
The team announced Monday that the sides were mutually parting ways, ending a relationship that began on April 24, 2004, when the Chargers acquired Rivers from the New York Giants in a draft-day deal that included Eli Manning.
Owner Dean Spanos called Rivers "the heart and soul of our organization" in a statement. He also praised the veteran quarterback for his ability to connect with fans.
"There's only one Philip Rivers, and we've been fortunate to call him our QB for the better part of two decades," Spanos said. "We cannot thank Philip enough for giving it his all on every single down and for the memories he created that will last a lifetime."
Rivers was the backup to Drew Brees during his first two NFL seasons. After Brees departed for New Orleans in free agency in March of 2006, Rivers took over as the starter.
He held the job for each of the Chargers' 224 regular-season and 11 playoff games since and is the franchise leader in more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.
"I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games," Rivers said. "We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in L.A. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward."
At 38, Rivers will become an unrestricted free agent in March and hopes to continue playing next season.
The Chargers have two quarterbacks — backup Tyrod Taylor and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick — under contract. They are expected to draft another quarterback in April and have the No. 6 overall selection.
Another possibility could be Tom Brady, the longtime New England Patriot who also is set to become a free agent next month. If Brady does become available, the Chargers are believed to be one of his preferred destinations.
LeBron James among U.S.
Olympic team finalists
(AP) LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympics.
James — a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian — is among 44 players announced by USA Basketball on Monday as finalists for the team that will play in the Tokyo Games this summer. James played in 2004, 2008 and 2012, helping the U.S. win gold in his most recent two appearances.
The pool includes 19 players who have won a total of 31 gold medals in either Olympic or World Cup competition for the Americans, including nine players who captured the Olympic title for USA Basketball in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.
James has played in 68 games for the U.S. national team and has said several times over the past year or so that he is thinking about another Olympics after sitting out the Rio Games for a variety of reasons. Part of the interest in participating this summer is to have the chance to play for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.
“It’s a possibility,” James said in December.
There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pare down the list to a 12-person Olympic team by early June. The decisions will be made by a selection committee and based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start in early July, potentially as little as two weeks after the end of the NBA Finals. The Olympics start July 24.
USA Basketball officials, including Colangelo and Popovich, have met with players in a variety of ways over the past several weeks. Some talks have been directly with players, some with their agents, some with their NBA clubs, sometimes a combination thereof — and, Colangelo noted, there were some instances where players reached out directly to express interest.
If they’re on the list, that means USA Basketball is convinced they want to play.
Also included in the pool: 15 of the 16 players from the U.S. who are scheduled to play in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, and all 12 members of the team that represented the U.S. at last summer’s Basketball World Cup in China, where the Americans managed only a seventh-place finish after roughly three dozen players who were on the list at some point dropped out along the way.
The nine players still in the mix from the 2016 Olympic team: Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Golden State’s Klay Thompson.
Back from the 2012 Olympic champion roster: the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Durant, Houston’s James Harden, the Lakers’ James, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul and Houston’s Russell Westbrook. Back from the 2008 gold-medal squad: the Lakers' Dwight Howard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.