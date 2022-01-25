ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Payton retiring from Saints

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL's bounty investigation, is retiring from coaching.

Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is leaving his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The Saints won the NFL title in 2009.

The Saints made Payton a first-time head coach in 2006, when he oversaw a stunning turnaround in the franchise's first season back in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

New Orleans narrowly missed the playoffs this season, going 9-8.

Rodgers says once he retires, no comeback

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can't envision coming out of retirement once he ends his playing career.

Rodgers has said he hasn't decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire. The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM.

"One thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later," Rodgers said. "I don't have any desire to do that. That makes no sense."

The 38-year-old Rodgers said he would try to decide on his future before the free agency period begins in March.

MLB

MLB drops arbitration cuts

Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility.

In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.

In addition, management increased its offer to increase the minimum salary for players with less than one year of major league service from $600,000 to $615,000, but with a provision teams couldn't pay more than that amount. Players have proposed a $775,000 minimum next year, up from $570,500.

Management also withdrew its proposal that would have delinked pensions from inflation, which under the current plan results in automatic increases.

Details of the roughly one-hour bargaining session were disclosed by a pair of people familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized.

Still, time is dwindling before the scheduled start of spring training on Feb. 16. Opening day on March 31 will be threatened if there is not a deal by the end of next month.

