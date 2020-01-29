Bryant's body among
4 identified at crash site
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The bodies of Kobe Bryant and three other people killed when a helicopter smashed into a foggy Los Angeles hillside have been identified, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said on Tuesday.
Fingerprints were used to confirm the identity of Bryant, 41, along with John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45, and the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, the Medical Examiner-Coroner reported.
While the department had not yet formally identified five other victims, relatives and acquaintances have identified them as Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; Sarah Chester's 13-year-old daughter Payton; Altobelli's wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, a girls' basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.
The last of the bodies and the wreckage were recovered from the Calabasas hillside on Tuesday, authorities said.
Determining what caused the crash will take months, federal investigators said at an afternoon news conference.
The helicopter descended for about a minute before crashing. It was traveling at more than 2,000 feet a minute when it hit the ground, “so we know that this was a high-energy impact crash," but it appeared that the aircraft was in one piece when it struck the ground, the National Transportation Safety Board's Jennifer Homendy said.
However, it is too soon to determine whether the pilot was still in control of the aircraft during that descent, she said.
Thiem outlasts Nadal
in Aussie Open quarters
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal, outplayed at his own brand of physical tennis for much of the match, finally claimed a set to try to start a comeback against Dominic Thiem.
He soon was back in trouble. And his bid to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles by winning the Australian Open eventually was over with a quarterfinal loss Wednesday to Thiem, a younger version of Nadal.
Thiem's 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) victory over the top-seeded Nadal lasted 4 hours, 10 minutes because of so many lengthy, electrifying points.
Thiem reached his fifth major semifinal but first somewhere other than at the French Open, the place that is Nadal's domain.
Thiem had been 0-5 against Nadal at the majors, including losses in the final at Roland Garros each of the past two years.
Thiem now will play No. 7 Alexander Zverev on Friday for a berth in the title match.
Zverev reached his first major semifinal anywhere by overcoming a terrible start Wednesday and putting together a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
Hall of Fame DE Chris
Doleman dead at 58
MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, whose enviable blend of speed and power made him one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star, who had 150½ career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58.
The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame expressed their condolences in separate statements confirming Doleman's death Tuesday night. Doleman had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that killed U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona in 2018.
The diagnosis and surgery kept Doleman from attending Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, requiring a five-week hospital stay in Atlanta, but later that year he was able to travel to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony that included former teammate Randy Moss.
Goodell: Diversity hiring
must improve in NFL
MIAMI — Stopping short of saying the Rooney Rule is not working, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted Wednesday the league needs change to its minority hiring policy.
Though the league requires teams to interview minority candidates, only two African-Americans have been hired for 19 open head coaching spots over the past three years. The league has only two minority general managers among the 32 teams.
"Clearly we are not where we want to be on this level," he said at his annual Super Bowl news conference. “We have a lot of work that has gone into not only the Rooney Rule but our policy overall. It's clear we need change and do something different.
