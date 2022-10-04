ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson's Bresee out for Boston College
CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won't play against Boston College on Saturday night as he continues recovering from a kidney infection. It's Bresee's second straight missed game and third this season for the fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0). Bresee missed the Louisiana Tech game after the death of his 15-year-old sister Ella. He was out of last week's win over No. 14 North Carolina State when he was diagnosed with the infection.
NFL
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers' starting QB
PITTSBURGH — The Kenny Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. The rookie quarterback will make his first career start when the Steelers visit Buffalo. Pickett was the 20th overall pick in the draft. Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky, who was signed in the offseason but benched against the Jets as coach Mike Tomlin looked for a spark.