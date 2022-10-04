ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson's Bresee out for Boston College

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won't play against Boston College on Saturday night as he continues recovering from a kidney infection. It's Bresee's second straight missed game and third this season for the fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0). Bresee missed the Louisiana Tech game after the death of his 15-year-old sister Ella. He was out of last week's win over No. 14 North Carolina State when he was diagnosed with the infection.