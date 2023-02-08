WNBA

Griner absent from USA camp

Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She was traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December. Taurasi said the two talk regularly now that Griner is home in Phoenix. They workout together as well as chat and text each other often. Griner has said she’ll play for Phoenix again this season although she’s still an unsigned free agent.

Recruiting connection

helped land Parker in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Nikki Fargas was an assistant coach at Tennessee when she successfully recruited Candace Parker in 2004. Parker would go on to lead the Volunteers to national championships in 2007 and 2008. She earned consensus national player of the year as a senior. Fargas is now the Las Vegas Aces president. She found herself again recruiting Parker last month, convincing the two-time WNBA MVP to sign with the defending champions.

“The Las Vegas Aces just from a basketball standpoint, it meets all my needs,” Parker said Tuesday in a virtual news conference. “And then also from a family standpoint, it meets all of my needs. ... I’m extremely excited to be coached by Becky Hammon and obviously the front office putting together an amazing team.”

A super team, as the Aces are being called by some WNBA experts. The New York Liberty fall into that category as well, already prompting speculation of a potential all-star game of a finals matchup given both teams have separated themselves in terms of pure talent from the rest of the league.

Just on the Aces, Parker is one of four former No. 1 overall draft picks in the starting lineup, joining two-time MVP A'ja Wilson and All-Star Game starters Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray is the point guard.

OLYMPICS

IOC responds to Paris mayor

GENEVA — The International Olympic Committee has pushed back against the mayor of Paris by insisting there are no plans for "a Russian or Belarusian delegation” at the 2024 Games while also acknowledging that some athletes from those countries could be welcomed. The IOC statement came a day after Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said no Russians or Belarusians should be able to compete at next year's Olympics because of their involvement in the war in Ukraine. Olympic leaders have set out a path for athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively supported the war to try to qualify and compete as “neutral athletes” without a national identity such as team uniforms, flags and anthems.

Svitolina calls for Russians to be banned

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian tennis player and Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina has pushed for a total ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games in an interview with The Associated Press. Svitolina won her bronze medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She is visiting Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded the country last year and she is the latest to call for a complete ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus because of the war. She says allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes would be “the wrong message.”