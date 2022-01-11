ON THE SIDELINES

TENNIS

Judge: Djokovic can stay but saga not over

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court Monday for training, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. But the government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic's visa, which was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn't qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Djokovic's lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he didn't need to be inoculated, and court documents say he is not.

The judge ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before the decision was made and ordered the government to release him from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights.

But government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister "will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation."

That would mean that the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could again face deportation and could miss the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17. It could also bar him from the country for three years.

NFL

Jaguars 'earn' top overall selection for April's draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 3-14 record this season earned them the top spot in April's NFL draft, the second consecutive year they will pick first.

The tentative order of the first round, not including teams in the playoffs, was announced Monday by the NFL. Playoff results will determine where the 14 teams making the postseason will select.

Carlson's FG sends Raiders into postseason

LAS VEGAS — It seemed only fitting the Las Vegas Raiders needed every second of an overtime game to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, a microcosm of their roller coaster season.

And as they've done five other times this season, the Raiders won on the final play of the game.

Daniel Carlson's 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted Las Vegas past the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on Sunday night and into the postseason.

And in the process, eliminated its AFC West rivals, while helping Pittsburgh advance.

"We've had ups and downs all season but we have guys who love football," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "We have dudes with heart."

The Raiders will travel to Cincinnati for the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Seahawks' Diggs carted off field

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field with a broken right leg and dislocated ankle in an emotional scene in Arizona on Sunday.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Diggs broke his right fibula.

Diggs was in tears as he was carted off. He made his first Pro Bowl this season and is set to be a free agent this offseason. He led the Seahawks with five interceptions and was third with 63 tackles before Sunday's game.

Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dies

Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday through his family.

Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had proven himself long before that.

Namath’s best skill was throwing the deep ball, matching Maynard’s main talent. As Broadway Joe’s primary target, Maynard had three seasons with at least 1,200 yards receiving in a four-year span. He caught 14 touchdown passes in Namath’s rookie season, and twice more had 10 TDs in a season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor remains unanimous No. 1

Reigning national champion Baylor isn't showing any sign of loosening its grip on No. 1.

The Bears remained the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the fourth time in five weeks. That came after Baylor (15-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to push its winning streak to 21 games dating to last year's title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

That streak is the third longest in the Big 12's 26-year history, trailing Baylor's 23-game run in 2019-20 and Kansas' 22-game stretch in 1996-97. The Bears enter this week as the only team in the top 10 of KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings for both offense (120.6 points per 100 possessions) and defense (89.6).

No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 UCLA each climbed two spots after losses by Duke and Purdue, while Auburn and Southern California were new additions to the top five.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Playoff expansion talks stalled

INDIANAPOLIS — College Football Playoff expansion talks remain stalled and the possibility of implementing a new format by the 2024 season dimmed Monday after three days of meetings failed to produce an agreement.

"We have entrenched issues that are no closer to be resolved, " Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

While Bowlsby said it looked increasingly unlikely that an expanded playoff would come before the end of the current CFP contract that expires in 2026, it was not ruled out altogether.

"We're going into overtime," Executive Director Bill Hancock said, hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Everybody involved supports expansion, but they are hung up on the how and when.

Hancock said the management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, are still stuck on the same lingering issues: Whether conferences should have automatic qualification into an expanded field, and which ones; how bowls will be used as sites in a new system; and athlete health and welfare issues related to more games.

