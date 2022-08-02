ON THE SIDELINES

MLB

Braves send Smith to Astros for RHP Odorizzi

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves have bolstered their starting staff ahead of the trade deadline by giving up a reliever who played a big part in their 2021 title. Poised for another postseason run, the Braves dealt former closer Will Smith to the Houston Astros for right-hander Jake Odorizzi. That gives Atlanta a sixth starting pitcher for the final two months of the regular season. The move was the biggest of three deadline deals pulled off by general manager Alex Anthopoulos. He gave up minor leaguers for acquire corner outfielder Robbie Grossman from Detroit and infielder Ehire Adrianza from Washington.

Padres obtain Juan Soto in blockbuster deal

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline. The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheder.

Gallo sent to Dodgers by Yankees

NEW YORK — Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter. The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from Texas on July 29 last year and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats. He was booed repeatedly by fans at Yankee Stadium and became superfluous when New York acquired Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City last week. A two-time All-Star, Gallo has a $10,275,000 salary and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Twins stock staff with O's closer López, Reds starter Mahle

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins stocked up their sputtering pitching staff ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge López in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and starter Tyler Mahle in a swap with the Cincinnati Reds, giving up a total of seven prospects. The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season for the Orioles, with a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 of his 20 career saves. The 27-year-old Mahle is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts with 114 strikeouts over 104 1/3 innings for the Reds. The Twins, who took a one-game lead in the AL Central into their game on Tuesday night, have a 5.30 team ERA since the All-Star break.

Phillies get reliever Robertson, OF Marsh

CHICAGO — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran reliever David Robertson and center fielder Brandon Marsh in a pair of trades. Philadelphia sent minor league pitcher Ben Brown to the Chicago Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The Phillies got Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. Philadelphia is fighting for one of three NL wild cards. It hasn’t made the postseason since 2011.

NFL

No winners in Deshaun Watson's case

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension will stand only if the NFL allows it.

The punishment given to the Cleveland Browns quarterback by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy fell far short of the one-year suspension the league wanted.

No problem. Because of the collective bargaining agreement, the league can appeal Robinson’s decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person he designates could then increase the suspension and impose a substantial fine.

The ball is in the NFL’s court.

The league has three days to file an appeal and is mulling its options.

Still, the NFL Players Association could then try to challenge Goodell’s ruling on an appeal in federal court.

One league official told The Associated Press before the three-day disciplinary hearing was held in June that both sides should try to avoid an appeal. The union already announced Sunday night it would abide by Robinson’s ruling.

However, public reaction could determine the NFL’s next step. It wouldn’t be the first time the league reacts to an outcry from its followers.

NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

The league's investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season, but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his and Payton's agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.

The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.

“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”

The investigation concluded the Dolphins violated the league's anti-tampering policy on three separate occasions. The Dolphins had impermissible communications with Brady as early as August 2019 through the 2020 postseason, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Brady and his agent, Yee, no later than early December 2021 and after the season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those discussions focused on Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility he would play for the Dolphins. The league says Ross and Beal participated in these discussions.