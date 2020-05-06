ON THE SIDELINES

"I have no question in my mind that Clemson is the right spot for my family and me.”

Shipley went to a pair of games at Clemson last season: Texas A&M and Wake Forest. He got a good look at how Elliott uses his guys, and he sees it being a good fit for him.

“I can see myself in that offense, being put all over the field and getting the ball many ways,” Shipley said. “Coach Swinney told me that I was a great fit for the program.

“He said that I was a fit for the family atmosphere that they have.”

Shipley is primarily compared to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who blossomed into one of the most versatile and exciting players in the NFL. He plans to bring the same to the Clemson offense.

“Just versatility to make it a little harder on the defensive coordinators to be able to game plan,” he said. “I’m not a one-dimensional back.

“I’m not just going to run the ball 20 times up the center’s butt, I’m going to be able to be split out and get mismatches with linebackers and things like that.”