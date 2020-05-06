ON THE SIDELINES

Former Gamecock Joseph
signs with Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.
Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.
The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles.
His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons. Joseph is aiming to become the first player to reach 200 passes defended since the NFL started measuring the statistic in 2000.
Joseph played 14 games for the Texans last season and had 51 tackles and one interception. He has started at least 11 games in each of the last 11 seasons.
The Titans’ addition of Joseph comes two weeks after they selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the draft. Cornerback Logan Ryan, who has played for the Titans the last three seasons, is a free agent who announced on social media Wednesday that “my chapter in Tennessee has come to a close.”
Top RB prospect commits
to play for Clemson in 2021
Five-star running back Will Shipley of Matthews, N.C., announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.
Shipley, who chose the Tigers over Notre Dame, had a national offer list that also includes South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Wisconsin. He is ranked the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina for 2021.
Shipley (5-11, 198) will give the Tigers a multi-talented weapon on offense. Last season, he rushed for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns, and he caught 34 passes for 582 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Tigers were later than most of the others in offering Shipley and had already taken a running back commitment in Phil Mafah. But running backs coach Tony Elliott, who had Shipley in camp last summer, made it clear to Shipley that he was a priority and someone he and head coach Dabo Swinney wanted in the program. The opportunity was something Shipley felt he couldn't pass on.
“National champions. Great atmosphere. Everything they do. The type of players they generate on and off the field,” Shipley said. “It’s an awesome place. It’s got everything you can ask for. The people who make up Clemson and the culture, you don’t get that anywhere else. It’s almost impossible to say no to Dabo and Coach Elliott. They’re great coaches, and I have great relationships with them.
"I have no question in my mind that Clemson is the right spot for my family and me.”
Shipley went to a pair of games at Clemson last season: Texas A&M and Wake Forest. He got a good look at how Elliott uses his guys, and he sees it being a good fit for him.
“I can see myself in that offense, being put all over the field and getting the ball many ways,” Shipley said. “Coach Swinney told me that I was a great fit for the program.
“He said that I was a fit for the family atmosphere that they have.”
Shipley is primarily compared to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who blossomed into one of the most versatile and exciting players in the NFL. He plans to bring the same to the Clemson offense.
“Just versatility to make it a little harder on the defensive coordinators to be able to game plan,” he said. “I’m not a one-dimensional back.
“I’m not just going to run the ball 20 times up the center’s butt, I’m going to be able to be split out and get mismatches with linebackers and things like that.”
Shipley is Clemson’s 10th commitment for the 2021 class and the first five-star rated prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The other nine are all four-star prospects. He also gives Clemson three commitments ranked as the No. 1 player in the country at their respective position, joining tight end Jake Briningstool and inside linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.
Another Tiger enters
the transfer portal
Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, coach Brad Brownell confirmed Wednesday afternoon in a statement.
The 7-foot, 256-pound Jemison averaged 1.7 points and two rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2019-20.
“I’d like to thank Trey for his hard work and contributions to our program over the last two seasons,” Brownell said. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Jemison, a Birmingham, Ala., native, was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the class of 2018, per ESPN.
The hype didn’t materialize on the floor with the Tigers. Jemison played just 3.6 minutes per game as a freshman, and he wasn’t able to find a meaningful role the following season.
His best opportunity for a breakout game was Feb. 9 when Brownell’s team hosted Notre Dame. With forward Aamir Simms, the team’s top big man, out with the flu, Jemison logged 30 minutes. He finished with four points, seven rebounds and two assists in the 61-57 loss.
Clemson finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 16-15 record. The Tigers won their first game in the ACC Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Simms declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but left open the possibility of returning. He has until June 15 to remove his name from the draft pool and retain his college eligibility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!