ON THE SIDELINES

The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks. The change was announced Tuesday at the owners meeting in Atlanta by Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. The oft-criticized Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and enhanced several times to include front office positions, now will requires one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach. Previously, the rule covered head coach, general manager and all coordinator jobs.

An additional change made Tuesday forbids teams from conducting head coach interviews with candidates from other NFL teams until the third day after the season ends — if the candidate's team is not in the playoffs.

Significantly, teams can't hold in-person head coach interviews with anyone working for another team until after all wild-card games. But interviews with in-house candidates or those not working in the NFL are allowed before the wild-card round.

The owners also are discussing possibly dropping the Pro Bowl or totally revamping it. No decision is expected at these meetings.

Steelers' QB derby now in full swing

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers began organized team activities with uncertainty at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger retired in January after 18 seasons. The team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett to compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting job. Coach Mike Tomlin says he's not worried about creating an early pecking order at the position and that OTAs are designed to simply provide a foundation the team can build on when training camp opens in July.

Watson accuser felt 'scared'

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage says she felt “scared” and threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Ashley Solis provided graphic details of an encounter with the three-time Pro Bowler. She also says she felt frightened after an encounter with Watson, who told her he knew she didn't want anyone “messing” with her career. Watson is facing civil lawsuits by 22 women alleging various sexual acts during massages he received while playing for the Houston Texans. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Source: Commanders procure land for possible stadium

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have procured land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium. The Commanders agreed to pay approximately $100 million for 200 acres of land in Prince William County and are still considering other locations in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027. Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at potential sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

French salute injured, retiring Tsonga at Open

PARIS — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has ended his career as a singles tennis player with a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Casper Ruud in the first round of the French Open. Tsonga was ranked as high as No. 5, reached the 2008 Australian Open final and helped France with the Davis Cup. But he is now 37 and has dealt with a series of injuries. This match finished with his right shoulder in so much pain he couldn't hold his baby afterward. An emotional Tsonga knelt and put his forehead down on the clay court amid thunderous applause when the match ended. He has the most Grand Slam match wins among French men.

