ON THE SIDELINES

No. 2 Medvedev reaches 3rd Grand Slam final

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday, and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.

All in all, this encounter amounted to an opening act ahead of the headliner: No. 1 Novak Djokovic against No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the second semifinal Friday night.

Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston joined the Big 12 Conference on Friday and the league said it has not ruled out further expansion in the future as it prepares for the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the league learned the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the Southeastern Conference no later than July 2025.

Within hours after the Big 12 vote, all four schools had formally accepted the invitations.

Pierce leads class of 16 into HOF