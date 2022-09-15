ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Pats QB Jones misses practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness.

If Jones does have to miss Sunday's game, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since Week 4 of the 2020 season. He stepped in that week for Cam Newton, who sat out the Patriots’ 25-10 loss at Kansas City with COVID-19.

Adams done for season

RENTON, Wash. — Confirming the worst fears the moment the injury happened Monday night, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee/quad injury in Seattle’s 17-16 win over Denver that will require surgery.

Adams was injured early in the second quarter on a play when he blitzed Russell Wilson.

Watt placed on IR

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve. The move means Watt will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury.

WNBA

Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia. The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans' release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.